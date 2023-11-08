



Her Excellency Mrs. Hayet Talbi Ep Bilel, Ambassador of The Republic of Tunisia visited ISRO Headquarters on November 07, 2023 and had a meeting with Shri S Somanath, Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Secretary, Department of Space (DOS).





Both sides discussed on the avenues of India – Tunisia space cooperation, particularly in using space based inputs in the field of agriculture and water resources monitoring. Considering the space sector reforms in India, both sides agreed to explore the possibility of space industry level collaboration also.





ISRO







