



New Delhi: During the 2+2 dialogue, India reiterated its position with the US on the raging Middle-East crisis while urging for "de-escalation of the situation," and expressing condemnation over the civilian casualties.





"We have asked for strict observance of international humanitarian law, de-escalation of the situation, and also condemned the civilian casualties," said Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra while addressing a briefing following the 2+2 Ministerial meeting.





"Certain elements of how both sides look at the situation come from India's perspective," he added.





He also restated India's longstanding commitment to a two-state solution and the early resumption of dialogue in the Israel-Palestine conflict.





"We have always stood for a two-state solution and early resumptions of dialogue. You are also aware that very early on, when the current hostility started, India put out a tweet condemning the horrific terrorist attacks on Israel on October 7," he said.





India has been actively engaged in diplomatic efforts to address the complex situation in the region and has expressed its concerns regarding the recent escalation of hostilities. Kwatra highlighted India's commitment to providing humanitarian assistance, noting that relief material and medicines have already been dispatched to address the pressing humanitarian needs arising from the war.





"We have always advocated zero tolerance for terrorism. Besides, there is also the angle of humanitarian assistance in the given situation. You are aware that India has already sent about 38 tonnes of humanitarian assistance to the region to address this humanitarian situation, which is there," Kwatra said.





The fifth round of the India-US 2+2 Dialogue was held on Friday in the national capital.





The dialogue is a diplomatic summit held every year since 2018, with the Minister of External Affairs and the Defence Minister representing India and the Secretary of State and the Secretary of Defence representing the United States.







