



Srinagar: An encounter broke out on Saturday between security forces and terrorists in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.





"#Encounter has started at Parigam area of #Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police posted on X. — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) November 11, 2023





According to officials, the police and army launched a cordon and search operation in the Parigam area following information about movement of terrorists there.





Initially, there was a brief exchange of firing between the terrorists and security forces after which the cordon was tightened and search intensified.





No casualties have been reported so far, the officials said.