Having set a course to reach new frontiers across all sectors of space cooperation, both PM Modi and Biden had vowed in September 2023 during Prime Minister Modi's visit to the US, to deepen cooperation between the two countries in Space.





This includes more joint projects in outer space exploration and establishment of a Working Group for commercial space collaboration under the existing India-US Civil Space Joint Working Group.





Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) have already commenced discussions on modalities, capacity building, and training for mounting a joint effort to the International Space Station in 2024, and are continuing efforts to finalise a strategic framework for human space flight cooperation by the end of 2023.





India and the United States also intend to increase coordination on planetary defence to protect planet Earth and space assets from the impact of asteroids and near-Earth objects, including US support for India’s participation in asteroid detection and tracking via the Minor Planet Centre.