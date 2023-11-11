Robust India-US Partnership Charts New Horizons In Space Tech
India and the United States have a strong partnership in space exploration. The two countries have set a course to reach new frontiers across all sectors of space cooperation
Having set a course to reach new frontiers across all sectors of space cooperation, both PM Modi and Biden had vowed in September 2023 during Prime Minister Modi's visit to the US, to deepen cooperation between the two countries in Space.
This includes more joint projects in outer space exploration and establishment of a Working Group for commercial space collaboration under the existing India-US Civil Space Joint Working Group.
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) have already commenced discussions on modalities, capacity building, and training for mounting a joint effort to the International Space Station in 2024, and are continuing efforts to finalise a strategic framework for human space flight cooperation by the end of 2023.
India and the United States also intend to increase coordination on planetary defence to protect planet Earth and space assets from the impact of asteroids and near-Earth objects, including US support for India’s participation in asteroid detection and tracking via the Minor Planet Centre.
Here are some areas of collaboration between India and the United States in space exploration:
Earth And Space Science
The two leaders applauded their growing cooperation on earth and space science, and space technologies.
Planetary Defence
India and the United States intend to increase coordination on planetary defence to protect planet Earth and space assets from the impact of asteroids and near-Earth objects.
Commercial Space Cooperation
India's signing of the Artemis Accords during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit opened avenues for enhanced commercial space cooperation between the two nations.
6G Networks
The leaders endorsed an ambitious vision for 6G networks, including standards cooperation, facilitating access to chipsets for system development, and establishing joint research and development projects.
Other areas of collaboration include:
Establishing a Working Group for commercial space collaborationIncreased coordination on planetary defenceParticipation of Indian companies in the U.S. Rip and Replace Program
