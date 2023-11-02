This operation took place in Baramulla, where the joint team apprehended two suspicious individuals at a checkpoint, which led to the arrest of another two accused. The arrested individuals were found to be in possession of arms, ammunition, and other incriminating materials.





Jammu and Kashmir Police along with security forces arrested four terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)/The Resistance Front (TRF) and recovered arms, ammunition, and other incriminating materials from their possession in Baramulla, the police said in a statement on Wednesday.





"On October 30, 2023, a joint team of Baramulla Police along with the Army (52RR) and CRPF (53Bn) at a checkpoint established at Naradhiri Dangerpora junction intercepted two suspicious persons who, on seeing the joint party, tried to flee from the spot but were tactfully apprehended," it read.





They have been identified as Gh Hassan Mir, son of Gh Rasool Mir, resident of Muran Tangwari Chandoosa, and Mukhtar Ahmad Khan, son of Mohd Afzal Khan, resident of Pinjwara Laridora Chandoosa, the statement added.





During the search, 1 Chinese pistol, 1 pistol magazine, 12 live rounds, 2 hand grenades, and other incriminating materials were recovered from their possession, it added.





FIR Registered Against Accused





Accordingly, a case FIR No. 68/2023 was registered at Police Station Sheeri, and an investigation was initiated, the police officials said.





During the course of the investigation and upon their disclosure, two more persons, namely Altaf Ahmad Rather, son of Ab Ahad Rather, resident of Kawhar, and Farooq Ahmad Naqeeb, son of Ab Gaffar Naqeeb, resident of Kunzar, were called for questioning, they added.





During questioning, both accused persons confessed to possession of hand grenades. Upon their disclosure, two hand grenades were recovered from the duo accused persons and subsequently arrested in the instant case.





During further investigation, it came to light that all four accused persons were working for Terrorist Associate Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh, a resident of Kunzer in the past, who is presently lodged under PSA.





Further investigation is going on, it added.





Major Success Day After Cop Shot Dead In Baramulla



Earlier, terrorists shot dead a policeman, a father of seven, outside his house in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.





Head Constable Ghulam Mohammad Dar, a resident of Kralpora in the Pattan area, was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to injuries, they said.







