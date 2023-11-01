



NEW DELHI: The No. 4 Squadron of the IAF in Rajasthan is being re-equipped with the Sukhoi-30MKI aircraft, marking the end of an era for the MiG-21 Bison aircraft at Air Force Station, Uttarlai where it was flown for the last time in the skies of Barmer district a day earlier, officials said on Tuesday.





The squadron has been operating the MiG-21 since 1966, they said.





The conversion of this squadron to Su-30MKI implies that the IAF now operates only two squadrons of the MiG-21. The IAF remains committed to phasing out the MiG-21 aircraft by 2025, the defence ministry said in a statement.





“Marking the end of an era, the MiG-21 Bison aircraft were seen for the last time in the skies of Uttarlai in Barmer district in Rajasthan on October 30,” it said.





The MiG-21 Bison flew alongside the Su-30MKI to mark the occasion. During the ceremony, personnel from all three services were present.





The MiG-21 Squadron has served the country for approximately six decades and has significantly contributed to the war effort during the India-Pakistan conflicts.





The MiG-21 was the first supersonic fighter in service of the IAF and was inducted in 1963. It has participated in all major conflicts since then.





The ceremony featured a combined flypast by the MiG-21 and Su-30MKI, which marked the last MiG-21 sortie for the squadron. The ceremony was witnessed by the various military and civilian dignitaries in attendance, officials said.







