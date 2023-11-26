

Forces in Jammu and Kashmir have launched a search operation in the forest area of the Poonch district near LoC.

The security forces on Sunday launched a massive search operation in the forest area near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, reported PTI citing officials. The operation, jointly being conducted by the Army, police, and CRPF, is underway in several forest areas of Mehdhar and Krishna Ghati sector following information about some suspicious movement, the officials added, quoted the report.





The officials further said the search operation was launched in the general area of Behra, Kund, Topa and adjoining areas in Krishna Ghati sector.





This comes days after five personnel of the Indian army died in an encounter with the terrorists in Rajouri, in which two LeT terrorists were also neutralised. On Friday, the Army stated that the hunt for any hidden terrorists in J&K's Rajouri woodland region was still ongoing, a day after two foreign terrorists of the outlawed LeT organisation, including the mastermind behind several assaults, were killed, news agency PTI reported.





Brigadier Soumeet Patnaik, Commander of 14 Sector Rashtriya Rifles, said the security forces safely evacuated trapped civilians, including women and children, from the scene of the encounter and paid rich tributes to the five fallen soldiers, saying "their sacrifice for the country gives us the motivation to finish off terrorism.





"Capt M V Pranjal, Capt Shubham Gupta, Hav Abdul Majid, and Lance Naik are five army men. Sanjay Bisht and Paratrooper Sachin Laur were killed in a shootout in the Dharmsal belt's Bajimaal jungle," he said.





On the other hand, people gathered in significant numbers to pay their respects to Captain Shubham Gupta, whose lifeless remains were transported to his home in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. Last tributes were also paid to Havildar Abdul Majid, who died battling terrorists during the encounter.







