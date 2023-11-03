



New Delhi: After general elections were announced in Pakistan, Indian intelligence agencies are on a heightened alert amid indications that some election issues in the neighbouring country could be used to foment trouble in the country.





Pakistan Election Commission on Wednesday announced that Pakistan's general elections will be held on February 11.





A senior official informed that following the political development in the neighbouring country, an alert has been issued to all intelligence agencies regarding it.





"During the political campaign, the sensitive issues pertaining to India will be highlighted and it could be used by anti-social elements in the country to disrupt peace in sensitive regions," said the official.





Agencies like Military Intelligence, Intelligence Bureau, Research and Analysis Wing and intelligence units of bordering states have been asked to be on high alert and keep a close watch on political developments and election campaigns in the neighbouring country as it could have a cascading effect on sensitive states.





The official said that the K2 (Kashmir-Khalistan) desk of ISI has been under the radar of Intelligence agencies for a long time.





"Instructions have been issued to keep a close watch on social media because the K2 desk is deeply involved in carrying out an agenda against India in Kashmir and Punjab region. We are already keeping close watch on people involved in disrupting peace in the society," said the official.





Recently, the Intelligence Bureau had a meeting with the Border Security Force over surge in drone activity along the International Border.





"We have intercepted drones' activity along IB in J&K and Punjab region. BSF has shot down many drones and recovered drugs and arms. We are in coordination with BSF and Punjab police to track drone activity in the region," said another senior official.





Pakistan President Arif Alvi and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday agreed to conduct Pakistan general elections on February 8 next year, Dawn News reported.





Taking to X, President Alvi said, "After a detailed discussion the meeting unanimously agreed to hold General Elections in the country on 8th February 2024."







