



The development puts India in the elite group of countries capable of constructing aircraft carriers and deploying them for critical operational requirements





INS Vikrant, India's first domestically built aircraft carrier, achieved full operational status on November 16, 2023. The ship was commissioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 2, 2022 at Cochin Shipyard. It was delivered to the Indian Navy on July 28, 2022.





The INS Vikrant is the seventh largest aircraft carrier in the world. It has a range of around 8,000 nautical miles (15,000 km) and a maximum speed of 28 knots (52 km). The ship is operated by a crew of 1,560, including 160 officers and 1,400 sailors.





The INS Vikrant has considerable amount of indigenous components. It will operate an air wing consisting of 30 aircraft, including:





MiG-29K Fighter Jets Kamov-31A Anti-Submarine Choppers MH-60R Multi-Role helicopters DHRUV Advanced Light Helicopters





The INS Vikrant has achieved significant milestones, including:





Conducting night-time landings of Indian Navy Mig-29K fighter jets Being equipped with the Israeli EL/M-2248 MF-STAR multi-function active electronically scanned array radar Being equipped with 32 Israeli-origin Barak-8 Long Range Surface to Air Missile (LR-SAM)





India operates two Carrier Battle Groups which greatly enhances the operational capability, and the ability to project power in India's areas of interest and reinforces its pre-eminent maritime presence in the Indian Ocean Region.



