



New Delhi: Condemning the "genocidal" Israeli actions in Gaza, the Congress party slammed Israeli leadership urging the Bharatiya Janata Party to exert global pressure for de-escalation of the situation in Gaza.





Citing the "double standards" of several countries, the grand old party said that the targeting of civilians is a violation of every international norm of war.





This comes as the ongoing Israel-Hamas war entered the 42nd day after the October 7 attacks on Israel by Hamas.





"Israel's actions following Hamas' condemnable attack on their citizens are genocidal. The targeting of civilians, women and children, hospitals and shelters violate the values of humanity and every international norm of war," the statement read.





The grand old party said that after blockading fuel, power, medicines, anaesthetics and humanitarian aid for weeks on end, even hospitals are being targeted by the military.





Even premature infants have been deprived of medical care, this is a horrific and unprecedented development even in times of war. Over 10,000 people have been killed of which more than half are children. The WHO has recorded that one child is being killed every ten minutes in Gaza.





Congress also slammed the top Israeli leadership and PM Netanyahu for their "dehumanising language" which according to the party, preceded the Holocaust.





"PM Netanyahu has himself called for turning parts of Gaza "to rubble" and has called the wanton killing of men, women, and children "collateral damage"," the statement added.





It further cited the "double standards" of several influential countries regarding the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.





"It is shocking that many influential countries, that choose to speak the language of human rights and justice when convenient, are lending their unstinting support to Israel's actions. The double standards being applied in Ukraine and in Gaza is apparent," the party stated.





The Congress party said that the need of the hour is de-escalation and declaration of an immediate ceasefire before the situation reaches the point of "Nakba of 1948".





"The need of the hour is to de-escalate and to declare a ceasefire immediately. The world cannot watch in silence as a second Nakba unfolds and the ethnic cleansing and dispossession of the Palestinians, as was done in 1948, is carried out once again with impunity," the statement read.





It also urged the BJP-led Centre to pressurize US, EU and Israel to stop the violence.





"The Indian National Congress urges the Government of India to do all it can to pressurise the governments of the USA, Israel, and the EU so that they may use their power to stop the violence being committed by Israel in Gaza," the grand old party said.





"How many more lives will have to be taken before our collective conscience is stirred and awakened?" it added.





Earlier in October, Congress Working Committee (CWC) had passed a resolution supporting the rights of the Palestinian people and calling for a ceasefire in the region.





Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) secretary Virendra Vashishth also met Palestine Ambassador to India, Adnan Abu Al-Haija in the national capital last month.





Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi also expressed dismay saying that she is "shocked and ashamed" after India abstained from voting for a ceasefire in Gaza at the UNGA.





On October 7, over 2000 Hamas terrorists breached into the Israeli border and carried out a horrific attack killing more than 1400 people.





In response, Israel launched a strong counter-offensive targeting the Hamas units in Gaza. But, according to Gaza ministry, more than 11,800 people have been killed in Israeli attacks. UN and several rights organisation have described the situation as a "humanitarian crisis". (ANI)