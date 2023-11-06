



Quito: Minister of State for External Affairs, Meenakashi Lekhi on Sunday interacted with the Indian community in Ecuador and appreciated their contribution to India's transformational journey.





She also shared the government's focus towards strengthening multi-faceted bilateral cooperation between the two countries.





"Had a productive interaction with Indian community in Guayaquil, Ecuador. Congratulated them for contributing to India's transformational journey. Shared the transformation underway in India to strengthen multi-faceted bilateral cooperation with Ecuador. Apprised them of the initiatives and programmes of the Government of India in the last 9 years," Lekhi posted on X (formerly Twitter).





She also paid floral tributes at Mahatma Gandhi's bust located at Malecon, Guayaqu in Ecuador and recalled his message of peace and non-violence.





"Mahatma Gandhi's message of peace and non-violence transcends boundaries. Had the honour to offer floral tribute at the bust of Mahatma Gandhi located at picturesque Malecon in Guayaqu," she stated.





Notably, the MoS is on a six-day visit to the South American countries, Ecuador and Paraguay from November 2-7.





Prior to this, she was in Paraguay.





During this visit, she met Paraguay's Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Victor Verdun on Friday and held discussions on issues of interest spanning bilateral, regional and multilateral arena. The two leaders also agreed to strengthen multifaceted cooperation.





MoS Lekhi met Paraguay's Minister of Industry and Commerce Javier Gimenez. The two leaders discussed ways to boost economic cooperation between two nations.





Lekhi also visited the Lake Cultural Centre in Paraguay's Aregua and explored the rich history of Areguena ceramics and indigenous art.





She also visited the National Museum of Fine Arts and Antiques of Paraguay.





The MoS participated in the Yoga event along with Indian diaspora, at an event organised by the Indian Embassy in Asuncion.







