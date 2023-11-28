



New Delhi: Aiming to further deepen the bilateral relations with the European nations, Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi will be visiting to Hungary and Bulgaria, starting November 28.





Her visit will conclude on December 1.





“Commenced my official visit to Hungary and Bulgaria today. Look forward to discussing ways to further strengthen India's ties with the two countries and interacting with students and diaspora. Will address conference on 75 years of relations between 🇮🇳 and 🇭🇺,” she said on X.





During her four-day official tour, Lekhi will spend two days in each country.





During her visit to Hungary, she will address a conference at the Hungarian Institute of International Affairs.





She will meet the Deputy Foreign Minister, Culture Minister and other higher dignitaries.





She will also visit the Indology Centre at ELTE University and interact with students and Indian diaspora.





“Received a warm welcome upon arrival in Hungary at the Budapest Airport. Look forward to meeting the Hungarian authorities, think tanks, intellectuals and academics and exchanging views on areas of mutual interest. Also, to interact with the Indian diaspora,” she added.





Following her visit to Hungary, Lekhi will proceed to Bulgaria.





In Sofia, she is expected to call on Vice President of Bulgaria.





She will also meet with the Dy. Prime Minister & Foreign Minister and the Cultural Minister of Bulgaria. MoS will pay tribute at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi.





In a statement, the ministry of external affairs said: Her visit to Hungary and Bulgaria is expected to further strengthen India’s bilateral relations with these countries.”







