INS Mormugao stealth destroyer of the Indian Navy





Emphasising the Navy’s role in protecting, preserving, promoting and pursuing national interests, Admiral Kumar outlined plans for the force’s growth, projecting around 165-170 ships and submarines by 2035 from the current 130, and around 220 aircraft.





“We have adequate resources and are reasonably well funded... We have 67 ships and submarines under construction of all sizes. By 2035, we should have about 165-170 ships and submarines, along with an increase in the number of air assets. An acceptance of necessity has been given for another 45 ships and submarines,” he said.





He said complete takeover of artificial intelligence by 2045 — as estimated by domain experts — looks a little far off and that the immediate focus would be manned-unmanned teaming. “We’ve set up an unmanned squadron in Karwar and there is a lot of work happening with unmanned air assets, unmanned surface water vessels, unmanned underwater vessels,” Admiral Kumar said.





In his virtual address at the Synergia Conclave-2023, Bangalore, Chief of defence staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan identified future security challenges driven by changes in global geopolitics and technology. He emphasised the evolving nature of diplomacy and the emergence of new rules, noting the increasing proclivity for conflicts without clear end states or exit strategies.







