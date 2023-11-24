



As the Indigenous ECM Suite nears readiness for TEJAS, per DRDO, it transcends jamming to provide comprehensive electronic support for future combat scenarios.





Indian Air Force officials disclosed that they are actively involved in developing an indigenous jammer pod for the homegrown TEJAS MK-1A fighter aircraft, on Saturday November 18.





The officials added, "IAF's Base Repair Depots have been tasked with indigenising much of the equipment required for its fighter, transport aircraft and other weapon systems to cut down on imports." However, it's not just a jammer; the entire Indigenous Electronic Warfare Suite for TEJAS MK-1A has neared operational readiness.





Sources from the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) revealed that the Consortium for Advanced Systems Development and Integration Centre (CASDIC) in Bangalore and the Defence Electronics Research Laboratory (DLRL) in Hyderabad have collaborated on a joint venture to develop a new Electronic Warfare (EW) suite specifically for the Light Combat Aircraft TEJAS MK-1A.





Components of The Electronic Warfare Suite





This EW Suite comprises a Radar Warning Receiver (RWR) system along with an Advanced Self Protection Jammer (ASPJ) Pod, engineered to bolster the TEJAS MK-1A against a spectrum of potential threats.





According to DRDO, the Indigenous RWR system will be able to harness Radio Frequency (RF) and digital technologies. This fully digital solution employs real-time signal processing empowered by advanced algorithms, thereby establishing a new standard in electronic warfare systems.





In tandem with the RWR system, the Advanced Self Protection Jammer (ASPJ) Pod, intended for integration onto the TEJAS's outboard station, serves the crucial role of shielding the aircraft from ground-based acquisition radars, fire control radars, anti-aircraft artillery, and airborne multimode radars. The Utilising Active Phased Array (APA) technology, ultra-wideband Digital Radio Frequency Memory (DRFM), and an in-built cooling system, the ASPJ Pod, as claimed by DRDO, promises state-of-the-art jamming capabilities.





Developmental Progress And Testing





DRDO previously stated, "The EW system is currently undergoing developmental flight trials on LCA." Successful completion of Qualification Testing (QT) for several Line Replaceable Units (LRUs) has occurred. However, the clearance for production awaits the conclusion of developmental trials and the entire QT process.





Role of Industry Partner And Transfer of Technology (ToT)



The chosen industry partner responsible for the Transfer of Technology (ToT) is mandated to not only source LRUs, Subsystems, and Components from the DRDO-specified supply chain but also integrate, test, certify, and deliver the EW suite in accordance with the Indian Air Force's requirements. Furthermore, the partner must establish essential infrastructure such as the System Test Rig, Automatic Test Equipment, Ground Handling, and Ground Support Equipment crucial for production and maintenance of the EW system.





Of critical importance is the industry partner's capacity to produce and supply 10-12 EW systems annually, adhering closely to the specifications outlined by the Indian Air Force, as mandated by DRDO.





Additionally, the Defence Avionics Research Establishment (DARE) had previously developed the Trap, Trumpet, Tempest, and Tusker Pod-based jammers utilised in IAF MiG-27s.





older airborne self-protection jammer system developed for fighter aircrafts. | Image: DRDO

However, due to their limitations concerning power consumption, vulnerability to enemy detection, and effectiveness against frequency hopping emitters, these noise jammers coupled with the earlier indigenous Tarang RWR faced significant challenges.







