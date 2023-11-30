



Weapon will be based on the lines of MK-84 bomb being used by NATO nations





INITIATING a giant leap towards defence ammunition production, Ordnance Factory Khamaria (OFK) is inclined towards developing MK-84 2&3 Series 1000 kilograms aerial bomb for the Indian Air Force. It will be the highest calibre ammunition to be inducted by the Indian Air Force which is being used only in NATO countries. This high calibre bomb will replace the currently used 1000 pound (450 kg) Ariel Bomb being used by the Indian Air Force. OFK, General Manager, MN Haldar, while talking to ‘The Hitavada’ informed that they are developing the Mk 84 2&3 Series 1000 kilograms aerial bomb on the demand of Indian Air Force.





The new bomb will be indigenously developed in association with Metal Steel Factory Ishapore and Ordnance Factory Dum Dum. There will be a handsome requirement of 1000 kg bomb by the Indian Air Force as it will replace the existing 1000 pound bomb. Entire team of officers and employees are working on toes for developing the high calibre bomb. Sources informed that the OFK is developing the 1000 kg bomb coupled with precision guidance kits through reverse engineering as some Ariel Bombs have been obtained at the factory at Filling-6 Section.





This high calibre bomb will be used in advanced aircrafts like Rafael and Jaguar. The country has procured advanced air craft from NATO countries and completely de Indian Air Force is dependent on NATO countries for procurement of MK-84 1000 kg bomb for its advanced aircrafts but indigenous production of the bomb will save huge expenditure in import and reduce dependency on other countries.







