



Ahead of the 15th year anniversary of 26/11 terror attacks in India's financial capital Mumbai, launched by Pakistan-based terrorists, there are concerns about whether a similar attack could be carried again. The concerns come in the backdrop of Hamas’ attacks on Israel on October 7, which claimed the lives of at least 1,400 Israeli civilians.





26/11 can definitely happen in India after what has happened in Israel on October 7. The terrorist groups which have state support like Iran in the case of Hamas-Israel war or Pakistan in 26/11 terror attacks, can wreak havoc, create mhem and do a bloody campaign against the innocent civilians all over the world.





Over the past 15 years, India has developed a certain amount of counterterrorism response and the decisive leadership of the current government has ensured that the terrorists will think twice before launching any terror attack.





26/11 was a joint venture between Lashkar-e-Taiba and the ISI. The attack was successful in many ways as the then UPA government did not take any action, and it was found to be a bit casual while the attack was still on.





But India India has to be prepared for any other 26/11 terror attack.





Have the Narendra Modi government’s policies ensured that terror groups think twice before launching any attack on India?





Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the HT Summit said that earlier, India as a victim would run to the international community seeking support against terror but now, the perpetrators run for global support fearing retaliation.





Before 2014, the nation lost nearly 966 innocent civilians in terror attacks that started from 2005 and continued till 2013 where the major cities were being hit by terrorists and all of them had support from Pakistan. Post-2014, the attacks within the hinterland have not been there, but have been actually confined to the periphery.





For instance, the Pathankot airbase attack or the Pulwama attack, the hinterland has not been affected. The fear of retaliation that came post surgical strikes in PoK in 2016 and 2019, shows that the Pakistan-based terror groups will think twice because this government has been firm on its zero-tolerance policy for terror and retaliation will take place in case the innocents are hit.





While India may have changed in its response to terror, how about Pakistan?





The very basic mentality of Pakistan is that it continues to treat India with hatred and as an adversary that continues. Additionally, Pakistan is also supported by China which ensures that Pakistan does not get retribution from the global community in the UN.





Last year in September, the US sponsored a resolution to put Sajid Meir, the principal player in the 26/11 attack under the 1267 Al-Qaeda sanctions committee, but it was blocked by China.





Pakistan, with its full support from China continues to have the same posture against India.





Has the international community done enough to act against countries that use terror as an instrument of state policy?





The global community helped India post the 26/11 attack. For instance, within the three days of the 26/11, the US sent a full-fledged FBI team to Mumbai and helped India find out the perpetrators of the terror attack.





Additionally, the US did give India access to people involved in terror attacks including David Coleman Headley and Tahawwur Hussain Rana. But the financial details of David Coleman Headley were never shared with India.





Israel two days ago decided to brand Lashkar-e-Taiba as a terrorist group but it took 15 years for Israel and a shock by Hamas incursion that they would come out to support India.





The world is very vulnerable right now to a terrorist attack given the level of radicalisation, polarisation and the instability that is currently in the world.







