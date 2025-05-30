Indian Air Force’s Sukhoi Su-30MKI jets had attacked Pakistan’s airbases with BrahMos, making it the first operational firing of the long-range missile. (Pic) Su-30 firing ASTRA air-to-air missile



Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has publicly acknowledged, for the first time, that India’s armed forces pre-empted Islamabad’s planned offensive by launching a precision strike on key Pakistani military bases during the intervening night of May 9-10, 2025.





Speaking at the Pakistan-Turkey-Azerbaijan trilateral summit in Lachin, Azerbaijan, Sharif stated that the Pakistani military, under the leadership of Field Marshal Asim Munir, had intended to retaliate against Indian aggression on May 10 at 4:30 AM, following morning prayers.





However, before this planned action could be executed, India initiated a missile attack using advanced BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, targeting several provinces and critical airbases/radar centres in Pakistan, including the highly strategic Noor Khan airbase in Rawalpindi and the Murid base in Chakwal.





According to Sharif, the Indian Air Force’s Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets were responsible for the launch of these BrahMos missiles, marking the first operational use of the extended-range, air-launched variant in a combat scenario.





The attack reportedly involved around 15 BrahMos missiles and other precision-guided munitions, striking at least eight to eleven significant military installations across Pakistan. These strikes were a direct response to heightened tensions following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 civilian lives and was attributed by India to Pakistan-based terrorist groups.





Sharif’s admission underscores the effectiveness and speed of India’s military response, which caught Pakistani forces off guard and disrupted their planned counteroffensive.





The Indian operation, codenamed Operation Sindoor, not only targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir but also inflicted heavy losses on militant groups, including the elimination of several high-profile terrorists and their family members.





The swift and decisive nature of the Indian strikes reportedly led to the destruction of critical military assets and forced Pakistan to reconsider its stance, ultimately resulting in a ceasefire agreement on May 10 after Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) contacted his Indian counterpart to halt further hostilities.





The use of BrahMos missiles from the Su-30 MKI platform represents a significant advancement in India’s precision strike capabilities, demonstrating the country’s ability to project power deep into enemy territory with minimal risk to its own forces.





This episode highlights India’s readiness to employ cutting-edge military technology in response to threats and its willingness to take pre-emptive action to safeguard national security. Sharif’s public statement, made in a forum of countries supportive of Pakistan, further emphasises the diplomatic and strategic implications of India’s military posture in the region.





