



Srinagar: Saying that neighbouring country Pakistan's goal is to turn Kashmir into a drug-ridden state, Cdr Pir Panjal Brigade PMS Dhillon on Tuesday urged the people to come together to fight against the drug menace and terrorism in Kashmir.





Speaking at the inauguration of a computer lab in Uri border town of North Kashmir's Baramulla district, Dhillon said that Pakistan obtain drugs at a low cost in Afghanistan, which they then sell for a much higher price in Kashmir.





Dhillon claimed that this tactic is detrimental to the Jammu and Kashmir and its people.





Dhillon, further, said that Pakistan aims to spread drugs throughout India, starting from Kashmir, in order to harm the youth and the nation's economy.





He revealed that terrorists have been assigned the task of smuggling drugs instead of weapons.





He also emphasised the importance of educating children about making right choices to secure a prosperous future.







