



One terrorist was killed, while a BSF Jawan was injured in separate incidents of encounter and ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.





According to the details, the gunfight was reported from the Kathohalen area.





The slain terrorist, identified as Myser Ahmad Dar, was affiliated with the terror outfit The Resistance Front (TRF), news agency ANI reported, quoting Kashmir Zone Police.





Video shows security forces on the job in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, where one terrorist was killed during an encounter.





In a separate incident, one Border Security Force (BSF) Jawan was injured after Pakistan violated ceasefire along the International Border in the Ramgarh sector.





On Tuesday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh each for information on the three recent targeted attacks by militants in the valley in which a cop and a non-local labourer were killed.





In a public notice, the police announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh each for credible information about the terrorist attacks that took place on three consecutive days from October 30.





On October 29, police Inspector Masroor Ali Wani was critically injured when a lone terrorist shot at him while he was playing cricket in the Eidgah playground in Srinagar.





The next day, a non-local labourer, Mukesh Kumar, was shot dead in the Trumchi Nowpora area of Pulwama. A day later, Head Constable Ghulam Mohammad was shot dead outside his residence in the Wailoo Kralpora area of Baramulla.







