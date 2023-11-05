



Tripartite MoU was signed for the production of Active Electronically Scanned Array Radar (AESAR) UTTAM for TEJAS MK-1A between Electronics & Radar Development Establishment (LRDE), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), and Industry Partners on 07 July 2023 at LRDE, Bangalore.





The meeting was chaired by Dr BK Das, DS & DG (ECS). Shri Gampala Viswam, DS & Director, LRDE, Dr DK Sunil, Director, Engg (R&D), Shri Duvvuri Seshagiri, OS, and senior officers from LRDE and Representatives from HAL and various Industry Partners were also present during the occasion.