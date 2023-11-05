Instruments Research & Development Establishment (IRDE), Dehradun, successfully demonstrated hand-held and tripod-mounted versions of laser dazzlers to the Board of Officers (BOO) of the Rapid Action Force (RAF, CRPF).The BOO, consisting of DIG and Commandants from the RAF, appreciated the equipment and expressed that the laser dazzlers would be a force multiplier in assisting the RAF in crowd control tasks.





Laser dazzlers developed by the team from IRDE (erstwhile LASTEC) are non-lethal equipment that can cause temporary irritation in the eyes that are part of the crowd. The demonstration was arranged by the Directorate of Low Intensity Conflicts (DLIC), DRDO Headquarters.







