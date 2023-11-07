



Zen Technologies, a leading Indian player in the field of defence and security training solutions, recently showcased its cutting-edge technology and commitment to excellence at the Defence & Security Expo 2023 in Thailand. The event witnessed the participation of esteemed defence delegations and highlighted the company’s dedication to supporting defenders with state-of-the-art smart training solutions.





One of the significant moments at the expo was the inauguration of the India Pavilion, a testament to India’s contribution to the global defense and security landscape. The inauguration was performed by His Excellency Shri Nagesh Singh, the Ambassador of India to Thailand.





During the event, Ambassador Nagesh Singh had the opportunity to witness Zen Technologies’ indigenously developed combat training solutions. The company’s commitment to advancing training methods for defense and security forces was on full display.





The expo also had the honor of hosting Lieutenant General Domingos Raul Falur Rate Laek, the Chief of Defense Force of Timor Leste. He had the opportunity to witness Zen Technologies’ CSWS TRIKAAL (Corner Shot Weapon System), a cutting-edge solution designed to enhance the capabilities of armed forces.





The Royal Thai Army officers present at the event had the chance to experience Zen Technologies’ cutting-edge training solutions. The company’s state-of-the-art technology and innovative training methods garnered significant interest from the military representatives.





The expo was not limited to the army, as it also attracted delegates from the Royal Thai Navy. A Rear Admiral from the navy engaged with Team Zen, exploring the latest advancements in training solutions for defense and security.





Furthermore, a Captain from the Royal Thai Navy had the opportunity to witness the state-of-the-art cutting-edge training solutions offered by Zen Technologies. These solutions are designed to meet the evolving needs of modern armed forces and ensure they are well-prepared for any challenges they may face.





The delegation from the Royal Thai Air Force also participated in the event, gaining a hands-on experience with Zen Technologies’ CSWS TRIKAAL, the Corner Shot Weapon System. This innovative system is set to revolutionize the way armed forces train and prepare for various scenarios.







