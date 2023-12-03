



Islamabad: As many as three security personnel have been killed and several injured in two attacks in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) province on Friday, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.





The Express Tribune is an English-language newspaper based in Pakistan.





In the first incident in KP's Tank district, a suicide bomber blew himself up at the gate of the local police lines. In the attack, one police official was killed and four others were injured. The injured include two police and two Frontier Corps (FC) personnel.





Reports say one attacker was killed in retaliatory action by police. The terrorists did manage to enter the premises and attacked using hand grenades and small arms.





Following the attack, contact was lost with ten other police personnel. According to the police, gunfire at the site of the attack has ended and a clearance operation is ongoing with the aid of other security forces.





In the second attack in the province's Khyber district, terrorists attacked a joint check post manned by police and FC personnel.





At least two security personnel were killed in the attack and six others were injured. Two civilians were also killed in the attack.





The injured were shifted to Peshawar for medical treatment. The terrorists escaped after coming under retaliatory fire from security personnel, as per The Express Tribune.





According to The Express Tribune, the province of KP has seen a recent surge in terror attacks. In one of the worst terror attacks on army troops in years, six terrorists attacked a security forces check post in the Daraban area of DI Khan earlier this week on Tuesday.





"The attempt to enter the post was effectively thwarted which forced the terrorists to ram an explosive-laden vehicle into the post, followed by a suicide bombing attack," said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).





"The resulting blasts led to the collapse of the building, causing multiple casualties; 23 brave soldiers embraced shahadat, while all six terrorists were effectively engaged and sent to hell," the ISPR added.







