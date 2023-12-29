



In January 2023, the Chief of the Naval Staff commissioned the fifth of the Kalvari class submarine, INS Vagir under Project 75. Designed and built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), the boat was delivered to Indian Navy in December 2022 after completion of its sea trials. INS Vagir has the record of lowest build time among all indigenously developed submarines till date.





The Kalvari class submarines are highly swift platforms with advanced stealth features and are installed with advanced long-range guided torpedoes and anti-ship missiles. INS Vagir has a test depth of 350 meters with a submerged displacement of 1,775 tons and a range of 1020 kilometres. The submarine is equipped with state-of-the-art SONAR and sensor suites which make them a potent platform for both offensive and defensive operations.





After concluding its successful sea trials and final machinery trials in August 2023, INS Imphal — the third of Visakhapatnam-class destroyer under Project-15B — was delivered to the Indian Navy in October by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL). It was commissioned December 26, 2023. The destroyer has a displacement of 7,400 tons and a range of 15,000 kilometres with an endurance of 45 days.





Projects In Queue For Maritime Defence



Initial Operational Clearance For INS Vikrant





February 2023 was a significant milestone for the navy when Naval LCA and MIG-29K aircrafts completed successful maiden landings on the deck of INS Vikrant during aviation integration trials. INS Vikrant attained Initial Operational Clearance (IOC) in May later that year validating the ‘aviation facilities complex’ and accomplishing day and night landings of MiG-29K, along with completing landing trials for all helicopters in the Naval inventory.





Project P17A Frigates





President of India Droupadi Murmu in August 2023 launched the third of the Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) built frigates INS Vindhyagiri under Project P17A from Kolkata. Later, in September 2023, INS Mahendragiri, the last among the seven P17A frigates, was launched at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in Mumbai by Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankar.





Fleet Support ships





The Ministry of Defence in August 2023 signed a contract with Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) Visakhapatnam, to procure five fleet support ships (FSS) for the Indian Navy with an estimated total cost of approximately Rs19,000 crore. These fleet support ships play a defining role in assisting ships at sea, providing fuel, water, ammunition, and stores, ensuring operational continuity of the Indian naval fleet without the need to return to harbour. In addition, these ships can be deployed for Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations. The inclusion of these 45,000-ton ships can be termed a great feat as these will be the first of their kind to be manufactured in India by an Indian shipyard.





As 2023 concludes its maritime chapter, the Indian Navy’s indigenisation drive in 2023 set the stage for a future – defined by self-reliance, innovation, and unparalleled naval strength. From the swift and stealthy INS Vagir to the powerful INS Imphal, the Navy witnessed the fruition of projects that underscored its commitment to self-sufficiency. With milestones like the Initial Operational Clearance for INS Vikrant and the launch of Project P17A Frigates, the Navy charted a course towards technological prowess. The signing of the Fleet Support Ships contract with HSL in August showcased India’s capability to manufacture a wide variety of naval assets.





Year 2023 also witnessed ground breaking achievements, robust naval projects, and a resounding commitment to bolstering India’s maritime prowess from within its shores. The name of the game in 2023 for the Indian Navy was indigenisation, marking a transformative stride in maritime defence.







