



China’s foreign policy, while officially promoting neutrality and dialogue, has in practice aligned closely with Pakistan and Iran, especially as regional tensions with India and Israel have intensified. This alignment is driven by a mix of geopolitical strategy, economic interests, and a desire to counterbalance Western influence.





China’s Position On The Iran-Israel Conflict





In the wake of escalating hostilities between Iran and Israel in June 2025, China has taken a firm public stance condemning Israel’s attacks on Iranian nuclear and military sites. The Chinese Foreign Ministry labelled these actions as violations of Iran’s sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity, amplifying Tehran’s narrative and calling for restraint from all parties.





Chinese officials have explicitly condemned Israel’s behaviour as a breach of international law and have expressed support for Iran’s right to defend its sovereignty. While Beijing’s rhetoric is strongly pro-Iran, it has not provided material support or concrete mediation initiatives, highlighting the gap between its ambitions as a global power and its actual influence over fast-moving regional crises.





China’s diplomatic engagement has included direct communication with both Iranian and Israeli officials, positioning itself as a potential mediator and emphasizing the need for dialogue and peaceful resolution. However, its statements and actions have consistently favoured Iran, reflecting a broader pattern of supporting states that challenge US and Western interests in the region.





China’s Strategic Partnership With Pakistan





China’s support for Pakistan is even more pronounced. Over 80% of Pakistan’s arms imports in recent years have come from China, and Beijing has consistently blocked Indian efforts to sanction Pakistan-based terrorist groups at the United Nations.





China’s military and strategic backing for Pakistan serves as a counterweight to India, with whom China has its own territorial disputes, particularly in Aksai Chin. In the event of heightened India-Pakistan tensions, China is expected to play a more assertive role, possibly even providing direct military support to Pakistan.





Recent developments have further solidified this trilateral axis: Iran has declared that any attack on Pakistan would be treated as an attack on Iran, signaling a new level of strategic cooperation between Iran, Pakistan, and China. This emerging alliance is seen as a direct challenge to Israel and its allies, as well as to India and the US, and marks a significant realignment in regional power dynamics.





Economic Interests And The Middle East





China’s deepening ties with Iran are underpinned by significant economic interests, particularly in energy. Iran supplies about 15% of China’s oil imports, and a 25-year cooperation agreement signed in 2021 commits China to invest $400 billion in Iran’s economy in exchange for discounted oil. This partnership not only secures China’s energy needs but also provides Tehran with resources that can be channelled into its military and regional proxies.





China’s broader Middle East strategy includes efforts to mediate conflicts, as seen in its role in brokering the 2023 Saudi-Iran rapprochement. However, its mediation efforts are often secondary to its primary objective of protecting its economic interests and expanding its influence at the expense of US dominance.





Narrative And Information Warfare





China’s state-controlled media and diplomatic statements consistently frame its actions as upholding international law and promoting peace, while blaming the US and its allies for regional instability. Chinese online platforms have also allowed anti-Israel and, at times, anti-Semitic narratives to proliferate, paralleling similar information strategies used to justify Russia’s actions in Ukraine.





Conclusion: Assertive Alignment, Not Neutrality





Despite its claims of neutrality and support for peaceful development, China’s actions reveal a clear pattern of siding with Pakistan and Iran in their respective conflicts with India and Israel. This alignment is motivated by a combination of strategic rivalry with the US, economic interests, and a desire to reshape the regional order in its favour. While China continues to promote itself as a force for stability and dialogue, its selective support and rhetorical posturing underscore the parochial nature of its foreign policy, challenging its self-portrayal as a neutral global actor.





Based On ANI Report







