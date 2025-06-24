



India and Pakistan have both issued fresh Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs), extending the closure of their respective airspaces to each other's airlines until July 24, 2025, amid ongoing bilateral tensions. This extension, the third consecutive one, follows a series of escalatory events that began with the deadly Pahalgam attack on April 22, 2025, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people, including security personnel and civilians.





In retaliation, India launched "Operation Sindoor" on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir—a move that marked a significant escalation in cross-border hostilities.





Timeline of Airspace Closures





April 24, 2025: Pakistan imposed an airspace ban on Indian-registered and operated aircraft, including military flights, in response to the Pahalgam attack.





April 30, 2025: India responded by closing its airspace to Pakistani aircraft and airlines, including military flights.





May 23, 2025: Both countries extended their respective bans by another month, setting the next review for June 24.





June 23, 2025: Both nations issued fresh NOTAMs, extending the closures until July 24, 2025.





These restrictions are in line with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) guidelines, which only allow airspace restrictions for one month at a time, necessitating periodic reviews and renewals.





Impact On Aviation And Economy





The closure of Pakistani airspace has had a significant operational and financial impact on Indian airlines, particularly those operating long-haul flights to Europe and North America. With Pakistani airspace unavailable, Indian carriers are forced to take longer routes, resulting in increased fuel consumption, extended flight times, and higher operational costs.





Air India CEO Campbell Wilson confirmed that west-bound flights from India now take about an hour longer, which is expected to "hit our bottom line". Industry estimates suggest that Indian carriers could incur losses exceeding ₹8.2 billion (approximately $100 million) due to rerouting, longer durations, and suspended cargo operations. Air India alone anticipates additional expenses of around ₹50 billion ($600 million) if the restrictions persist for a year.





These increased costs may eventually be passed on to passengers through higher fares or reduced route offerings if the standoff continues without diplomatic resolution.





The airspace restrictions between India and Pakistan are part of a larger trend of airlines globally rerouting flights to avoid conflict zones. Recent escalations in the Middle East, particularly between Iran and Israel, have also led to widespread cancellations and rerouting, as airlines avoid airspace over Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Israel, opting instead for routes over the Caspian Sea or through Egypt and Saudi Arabia. This reflects a growing pattern where geopolitical tensions directly disrupt global aviation networks, leading to increased costs and operational complexities for airlines worldwide.





Conclusion





The mutual extension of airspace closures by India and Pakistan underscores the ongoing volatility in their bilateral relationship, with significant repercussions for commercial aviation and economic interests on both sides.





Unless diplomatic channels are activated to de-escalate the situation, the aviation sector—especially Indian carriers—will continue to bear the brunt of these restrictions through higher costs, operational challenges, and potential impacts on passengers.





