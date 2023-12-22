NEW DELHI: The redrafted criminal law bill set to replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860, has widened the definition of "terrorism" and left it to an officer, not below the rank of Superintendent of Police, to invoke section 113 of Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita Bill (BNSB), 2023, or the Unlawful Activities (Prevention Act), 1967.





The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS-2023) bill widens the definition of terrorism. The bill defines terrorism as an act that intends to threaten the unity, integrity, security, or economic security of the country, or strike terror in the people. The bill also includes organized crime as an offense, which includes crimes such as kidnapping, extortion, and cyber-crime committed on behalf of a crime syndicate.





Section 113 of BNSB says: "Whoever does any act with the intent to threaten or likely to threaten the unity, integrity, sovereignty, security, or economic security of India or with the intent to strike terror or likely to strike terror in the people or any section of the people in India or in any foreign country shall be punishable with death or life in prison and shall also be liable to a fine, if such offence has resulted in death of any person."





A significant change is the inclusion of "economic security." The bill states that those found guilty of committing a terrorist act shall "be punished with death, or imprisonment for life", and those who conspire or attempt to abet or incite such action, or knowingly facilitate the commission of a terrorist act, could face a jail term of not less than five years and extending to life.





The BNS-2023 bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on December 12, 2023 and passed on December 20, 2023. If enacted, it would replace the existing Indian Penal Code (IPC).







