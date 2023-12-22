



The eight ex-Indian Navy men have been in the custody of Qatari authorities since August 2022. The Court of First Instance of Qatar passed the judgment against them, according to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs





The Ministry Of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi in connection to the death penalty awarded to eight ex-Indian Navy personnel in Qatar said that the Indian ambassador in Doha got consular access to meet all eight men on December 3.





He said that there was no indication of who were the people pardoned and how many Indians were there and there is no certain information about any involvement of the eight Indians in that.





"This case is now in the court of appeal. And, there have been 3 hearings in the Qatar Court of Appeal. Meanwhile, our ambassador in Doha got consular access to meet all 8 men on December 3rd. But beyond this, I don't have anything to share at this stage. I have no indication of who were the people pardoned and how many Indians were there. We certainly have not received any indication that these 8 are involved in that," Bagchi said.





According to the relative, the ex-Indian Navy men were not engaged in espionage but had gone to Qatar to help with the country's Naval program.





Qatar has also not made any proof public to substantiate these allegations of spying. The relative further says that none of the former Naval officers had been working on any submarine project while representing Dahra Global (the former employer of the ex-Naval personnel).





Dahra Global employees worked with Fincantieri, the Italian ship manufacturing company, as a subcontractor for the maintenance of ships and in training the Qatari Navy.





Qatar is also yet to provide details of the charges against the former Naval officers, nor has the order of the Court of First instances been shared with the families of the Ex-Naval officers.







