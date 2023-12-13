



Boeing plans to deliver around seven Boeing-737 Max aircraft per month to Indian airlines in 2024. Boeing has ramped up its 737 Max deliveries in November. Deliveries for last month were the highest since June and included 45 737 Max. “Deliveries had kind of settled after the issues and around 737 Max aircraft are going to be delivered to Indian airlines every month. A large part of those deliveries will be taken by Air India,” an industry source said according to a report by TOI





The airline has chalked out an aggressive expansion drive deploying 50 Boeing 737 Max by the end of 2024. The airline is aiming to corner a firm second place, behind market leader IndiGo, in the cut-throat Indian domestic market.

Industry sources said that the US based aerospace giant said that it has stabilized delivery of the popular 737 Max aircraft despite a production disruption. Air India has placed an order for 190 737 Max aircraft out of which five have been delivered.





Air India Express





The low-cost subsidiary of Air India is expected to receive 50 Boeing-737 Max aircraft by the end of 2024.





Air India Group





The group has placed orders for 470 aircraft from Boeing and Airbus, with deliveries starting in November. The group is expected to receive one aircraft every six days on average until the end of 2024.





Boeing's CFO, Brian J West, said that most MAX inventory airplanes are expected to be delivered by the end of 2024. Deliveries are an important source of cash for Boeing, as buyers usually pay a large portion of the purchase price at delivery.







