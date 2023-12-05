



ISRO is planning to launch the Chandrayaan-4 mission soon! Know how it plans to bring the Moon’s soil sample back to Earth





ISRO is planning for a new lunar mission called Chandrayaan-4 which aims to bring soil and rock samples back to Earth for further studies. Therefore, the success of the mission will highly depend upon the capabilities of ISRO and their technologies to bring the module back to Earth.





In a recent interview, Nilesh Desai, Director of the Space Applications Centre (SAC/ISRO) said that the landing would be similar to Chandrayaan-3, however, the central module will return to Earth with orbiting module along with Moon's soil and rocks sample.





ISRO recently conducted the return of the Chandrayaan-3 propulsion module to Earth orbit, which has given them hands-on experience on how they can bring back the samples from the Moon to Earth.





However, the Chandrayaan-4 mission is much more advanced and complex than the Chandrayaan-3 mission. However, the knowledge gained in the previous lunar mission will be highly beneficial for ISRO to conduct a successful to the Moon and back to Earth mission.





As per reports, the Chandrayaan-4 mission is in the development stage. therefore, no exact launch date has been revealed by the officials yet. ISRO is expected to reveal more about the mission and its progression soon.







