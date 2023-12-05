



Colombo: Sri Lanka's Army Commander held talks with his Indian counterpart in New Delhi.





The Indian Army HQ in New Delhi laid a red carpet welcome to the Commander of the Army, Lieutenant General Vikum Liyanage when he arrived there on the invitation of the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army, General Manoj Pande on Monday (4 December).





The visiting Sri Lankan Army Chief was ushered to lay a floral wreath at the National War Heroes' Memorial.





Afterwards, troops of the Indian Army presented a Guard of Honour salute to the visiting Commander of the Army, Lieutenant General Vikum Liyanage in a formal parade.





The Commander of the Army commenced formal discussions with his Indian counterpart, Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army, General Manoj Pande at the office in the Indian Army HQ.





During official discussions, matters related to bilateral defence cooperation, enhancement of training modules, mutual understanding and friendship between the two armies were taken up for review.





According to Indian media, Indian Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande held wide-ranging talks with Commander of the Sri Lankan Army Lt Gen Vikum Liyange with a focus on ramping up bilateral military engagement against the backdrop of China’s increasing military assertiveness in the region. The Sri Lankan military official is on a visit to India from December 3 to 7.





The Indian defence ministry said Lt Gen Liyange’s visit to India is a ”testimony” to the longstanding relationship between the armies of India and Sri Lanka.





”They exchanged ideas and held constructive discussions on various contemporary issues, including strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two armies,” the ministry said. Thereafter, Lt Gen Liyange interacted with Defence Secretary Giridhar Armane, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and Vice Admiral Sanjay Jasjit Singh, the Vice Chief of Naval Staff.





The Sri Lankan Army Commander is also scheduled to call on Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan. ”These meetings and bilateral discussions underscore the shared goals of further enhancing defence cooperation between the two nations,” the defence ministry said in a statement.





”The visit marks a momentous milestone in strengthening the diplomatic and military ties between two friendly neighbours. It reinforces the enduring camaraderie that has flourished over the years, promoting cooperation and mutual understanding in the realms of defence and security,” it said.





The primary objective of the official visit is meant to further enhance existing bonds of mutual understanding and friendship between the two armies and nations. Additionally, it also aims to intensify bilateral defence engagements and explore new opportunities for defence cooperation, said the Sri Lanka Army.







