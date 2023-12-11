The state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) is in negotiations with four nations, for export orders in the field of aerospace and defence equipment, which represents a major advancement in the government’s Make-in-India defence effort, sources told Zee Business.





The total estimated value of these potential transactions is close to Rs 70,000 crore and that Argentina, Egypt, Nigeria, and the Philippines are in the advanced stages of negotiations with HAL to purchase fighter jets and helicopters.





Argentina is considering buying 15 TEJAS MK-1A and 10 DHRUV helicopters from HAL, Nigeria is exploring a purchase of 16-18 TEJAS MK-1A, Egypt is contemplating acquiring 20 TEJAS MK-1A fighter jets, and the Philippines is considering discussions to buy 20 ALH helicopters from the Indian aerospace giant, the sources added.





HAL, the supplier of aircraft to the Indian military, also supplies to Airbus and Boeing.





However, in a separate interaction with Zee Business, Dr D K Sunil, Director R&D and Engineering, HAL, said: We have the capability to fulfil orders promptly, matching our production capacity with the orders we receive. If needed, we are prepared to invest in expansion."





Sector analysts believe that the rapid expansion of the Bengaluru-based HAL signifies a remarkable milestone for the Indian aerospace industry, showcasing the prowess and competitiveness of HAL's aircraft, including the Helicopter DHRUV and TEJAS MK-1A.





Morgan Stanley, in a report in late November, said that the Indian Air Force (IAF) is working on a project to upgrade its fleet of Su-30 fighter jets, whereby 84 units will be upgraded, and since 2000, India has procured 272 Su-30 fighter jets, in tranches.





HAL’s cash and equivalents, as of the end of September 2023, were at Rs 21,400 crore, according to an ICICI Securities report, dated November 14.





"Going ahead, we believe that RoH will have a higher share (around 40 per cent) compared to the past, leading to higher margins in FY24, though the execution of TEJAS MK-1A is key for earnings growth in FY25E,” the brokerage said.





HAL shares ended up 2.2 per cent at Rs 2,794 apiece on BSE on Monday.







