



A fresh military confrontation between the Houthis and the US military occurred in the Red Sea. Days after Houthis fired multiple attack drones towards American warship USS Laboon, the USS Mason shot down a Houthi anti-ship ballistic missile, and a combat drone. The attack was launched when as many as 18 ships were in the area, the US military said.





The United States said on Tuesday said that it had shot down twelve attack drones and five missiles, which it claimed were launched by the Iran-backed Houthis.





There was no damage to ships in the area or injuries reported, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.





"U.S. assets, to include the USS LABOON (DDG 58) and F/A-18 Super Hornets from the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, shot down twelve one-way attack drones, three anti-ship ballistic missiles, and two land attack cruise missiles in the Southern Red Sea that were fired by the Houthis over a 10 hour period which began at approximately 6:30 a.m. (Sanaa time) on December 26. There was no damage to ships in the area or reported injuries," the US CENTCOM posted on X.





The USS Laboon, a guided-missile destroyer, and F-18 fighter jets from the Eisenhower carrier strike group are in the southern Red Sea as part of a US-led coalition meant to protect shipping lanes from attack by the Houthis in the key Bab el-Mandeb strait, according to The Times of Israel.





However, none suffered any damage. Watch the full video for more.







