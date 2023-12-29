



New Delhi: The Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari of the Indian Air Force visited two frontline operational bases in the western sector, the IAF said in a statement on Friday.





The IAF chief was briefed on the operational readiness of the bases, the statement said.





During his interaction with air warriors, he complimented them for their professionalism and exhorted them to maintain their vigil to guard the nation's skies, it added.





Earlier, On December 22, the Air Chief while addressing the 20th Subroto Mukerjee Seminar at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi emphasised India's proactive role in raising the concerns of the countries of Global South. He spoke on the relevance of air power and the need for IAF to act as a catalyst for progress, fostering strategic partnerships and contributing to the collective advancement of the Global South.





IAF's increased footprint during regular training engagements with partner nations has resulted in sharing of best practices in operations and maintenance. He also mentioned the role played by Indian Military Advisory Teams and courses offered through Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation program, which had paved the way for increased cooperation by conducting training for more than 2,00,000 officials in both the civil and defence sector.





The Air Chief brought out that in the past nine years, IAF had trained more than 5000 foreign trainees from countries of the Global South. He also added that indigenous aerospace platforms such as LCA, LCH, Akash Missile systems and radars offer competitive and reliable options for air forces of the Global South, boosting India's economic and technological clout.





He reiterated IAF's role in international HADR operations, which had further strengthened India's leadership role in the Global South





Earlier this month, Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari visited the headquarters Maintenance Command and Economic Explosives Limited (EEL), facilities in Maharashtra's Nagpur.





He was received by Air Marshal Vibhas Pande, AOC-in-C, Maintenance Command.





He was briefed about the facility by Solar Group chairman Satyanarayan Nuwal on the latest products being developed by the company.





The IAF chief visited various integrated plants and production facilities of ammunition and explosives, such as the Chaff facility and Rocket Assembly Bay, and was also shown the mixing and casting of Pinaka rockets.







