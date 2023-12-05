



The government has initiated a process to ban more than 100 Chinese websites targeting Indians for investment-related scams.





According to sources, the Ministry of Home Affairs, in a communication to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has urged to block the websites.





In the last few years, the government of India has ordered to ban around 250 Chinese apps citing them to be "prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the state and public order".





Apps including TikTok, Xender, Shein, Camscanner were widely used in India and had millions of downloads.





According to the government authorities, these apps were purportedly gathering sensitive user data and requesting important permissions. It is said that servers in the hostile nation are receiving and using the acquired data improperly.





Recently, the Indian version of PUBG Mobile called BGMI or Battlegrounds Mobile India was removed from the Google Play store and Apple App store.





The battle royale game gained a lot of popularity in India, crossing over 100 million users in just a year.







