



Claims have circulated widely on social media alleging that the United States military used Indian airspace to conduct airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure during Operation Midnight Hammer. These assertions have been thoroughly investigated and officially debunked by multiple authoritative sources.





Official Clarification And Fact-Checking





The Press Information Bureau (PIB) of India, through its Fact Check unit, has categorically labelled the claim as "FAKE." In a public post on X (formerly Twitter), the PIB stated, "Indian Airspace was NOT used by the United States during Operation Midnight Hammer" and urged the public not to fall for such misinformation.





The PIB’s clarification was based on a press briefing by General Dan Caine, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, who explicitly detailed the alternative routes taken by US aircraft. During this briefing, General Caine presented operational maps and a timeline, demonstrating that no US aircraft entered Indian airspace at any point during the mission. The US military reportedly employed several deception tactics and decoy operations to maintain tactical surprise, but none involved the use of Indian airspace.





Background of The Operation





Operation Midnight Hammer targeted three key Iranian nuclear sites: Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan. The strikes were executed with precision, utilizing B-2 bombers and Tomahawk missiles, and were designed to severely degrade Iran’s nuclear weapons infrastructure. The operation was managed by US Central Command and involved complex planning, including diversionary manoeuvres in other directions, but these did not involve Indian airspace.





Government And Media Response





The Indian government, through the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, reiterated that the allegations were baseless and not supported by any credible evidence. No reliable media reports or official statements have corroborated the viral social media claims. The PIB and other government agencies have advised the public to remain vigilant against such misinformation campaigns.





Conclusion





All available evidence and official statements confirm that the United States did not use Indian airspace during its recent strikes on Iranian nuclear sites as part of Operation Midnight Hammer. The claims circulating on social media are unfounded and have been officially debunked by both Indian and US authorities.





PIB







