



Tel Aviv: The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) revealed never-before-seen photos found in Hamas terror tunnels, including one of five of the most senior figures from its Northern Gaza Brigade killed during the fighting while hiding in the tunnels. The picture shows a group of terrorist commanders holding a meeting while enjoying fruit and soft drinks.





The Northern Gaza Brigade is the second largest in the Hamas terrorist organization.





The IDF killed the commander of the brigade, Ahmed Andor, the deputy commander of the brigade, Vaal Rajab, and other senior officials, including the commander of the brigade's aid battalion, and the head of observations in the northern Gaza Strip.





They were killed in a strike on the tunnel in which the Hamas commanders were hiding, which was located under civilian homes and close to the Indonesian hospital.





Ahmed Andor served as a member of the limited council of the military branch. Andor was responsible for the direction and management of all Hamas terrorist activities in the northern area of the Gaza Strip.





At the same time as the elimination of the Hamas commanders in the northern Gaza brigade, the commander of the Beit Lahia battalion and the commander of the central Jabalia battalion were also killed.





The IDF said that due to the killings of these terrorist leaders, the Northern Brigade's ability to function was "significantly damaged."





In addition, IDF forces killed four battalion commanders from Hamas' Gaza City Brigade, its largest brigade. Among them were the commander of the Sabra Battalion, the commander of the Shati Battalion, the commander of the Darj Tafah Battalion and the commander of the Shajaiya Battalion.





The IDF reported that the Sabra battalion was "significantly damaged" and, in addition to its battalion commander, commanders in the central command avenue were eliminated as well and the battalion headquarters was put out of use.





In the sector of the Shati Battalion, IDF forces took control of its central strongholds. That battalion is responsible for the central headquarters of Hamas, including the Hamas headquarters at the Shifa hospital. In addition, the heads of its anti-tank, air formation and naval formations were eliminated.







