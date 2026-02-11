



The Indian Navy has initiated a critical procurement exercise centred on Land Attack Cruise Missiles (LACM) intended for its conventional submarine fleet. The move reflects a broader strategic aim to enhance coastal and inland target engagement capabilities from underwater platforms, extending the reach and depth of operational options available to submarine command teams.





While submarines are traditionally associated with anti-ship or deterrence roles, the addition of land-attack capabilities markedly broadens their utility in both deterrence and precision strike scenarios. The RFI signals the navy’s intent to explore a class of missiles that can be deployed from a submerged platform and deliver Payloads with a level of accuracy and reliability suitable for strategic targets.





A key specification under consideration is a strike range exceeding 500 kilometres. This threshold places the envisioned missiles in a category that can project power well beyond the immediate littoral zone, enabling response options to regional targets without necessitating the submarine’s surfacing or extensive transit times.





Range performance is a balancing act that encompasses propulsion, guidance, counter-countermeasures, and warhead design. For a submarine-launched system, considerations such as low radar cross-section during ascent, sea-skimming flight profiles, and the ability to operate effectively from a submerged launch tube contribute to mission survivability and operational tempo.





The navy will be keen to assess how potential candidates manage these dynamics while maintaining launch reliability across varied sea states.





Weight under 1,500 kilograms is a notable constraint that shapes the design and integration envelope of the LACM. A lighter missile affords easier carriage and potentially more favourable submarine payload planning, enabling higher sortie generation rates or the allocation of multiple missiles per patrol.





However, mass reductions must not compromise performance parameters such as propulsion efficiency, guidance accuracy, re-entry survivability, and the ability to carry decisive payloads. Engineers and programme managers will therefore scrutinise trade-offs between weight, range, speed, terminal accuracy, and resilience against electronic or physical countermeasures.





The 1,500-kilogram ceiling also interacts with the submarine’s fire-control system, launch canister dimensions, and the overall logistical footprint of storage, handling, and throughput during fleet modernisation.





Advancements in existing land-attack missile families, or the introduction of new technologies, could influence the navy’s approach to this acquisition. Potential candidates might draw on established cruise missile concepts adapted for submarine launch, ensuring compatibility with vertical or inclined launch configurations and reloading cycles that fit with operational tempo.





The RFI is expected to solicit details on propulsion options (whether solid, liquid, or hybrid configurations), guidance architectures (inertial navigation, satellite navigation augmentation, terrain contour matching, and terminal homing), payload flexibility (high-explosive, submunitions, or alternative payloads), and integration with submarine fire-control and mast-mounted sensor suites.





The balance between stand-off capability and stealth remains a central consideration, alongside the need to maintain low observability during and after launch.





Operational considerations will also include survivability under maritime conditions and the ability to withstand counter-ISR and electronic warfare measures. For submarine-launched systems, the pressure of stealth means that the launch sequence, ascent through water, and initial flight phases must be carefully managed to avoid revealing submarine location or activity to adversary systems.





The RFI will likely require contractors to demonstrate proven track records in similar environments, reliability metrics under simulated sea states, and the ability to conduct endurance testing that mirrors the demands of continuous maritime patrols. Logistics, sustainment, and lifecycle costs will be weighed against anticipated operational gains, with a view to ensuring long-term value for the navy and taxpayers alike.





Another dimension is interoperability with existing platforms and future capabilities. The Indian Navy is known for pursuing a coherent armament architecture that can be aligned with other service branches and regional partners where feasible. The RFI may probe compatibility with allied command-and-control networks, data links, and potential co-development or technology transfer arrangements that could streamline production and maintenance.





Given strategic sensitivities, questions around export controls, intellectual property, and national security may shape negotiations and the structure of any subsequent acquisition agreements. The procurement process will also likely consider the timeline for delivery, certification milestones, and the potential for iterative upgrades as tactical requirements evolve in the face of shifting maritime security dynamics.





From a strategic perspective, the acquisition of high-precision land-attack missiles for submarines signals a preference for adaptable, strategic deterrence complemented by credible strike options. It recognises the importance of multi-domain integration, where undersea platforms can contribute to shaping the security environment by widening the range of capable responses to threats.





The Indian Navy’s RFI for LACMs aboard conventional submarines signals a strategic push toward expanding underwater attack options with long-range, accurate, and operationally versatile missiles. By emphasising a range greater than 500 kilometres and a weight ceiling of 1,500 kilograms, the request outlines a demanding but potentially transformative set of requirements.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







