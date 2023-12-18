



The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is planning for a low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite communications constellation.





In March 2023, ISRO's LVM-3 rocket launched 36 OneWeb satellites into orbit, completing OneWeb's LEO constellation. The constellation now has 618 satellites that will provide broadband internet from space around the world.





LEO satellites are placed in orbits ranging from 200 km to 1,500 km from Earth. This significantly increases bandwidth and reduces latency in space to around 50-70 milliseconds.





China is also planning to deploy a mega-constellation of 13,000 low-orbit satellites to provide services to China, spy on rival networks, and even carry out sabotage missions.





ISRO's Laboratory for Electro-Optics Systems (LEOS) is located at Peenya Industrial Estate, Bangalore. LEOS designs, develops, and produces Attitude Sensors for all LEO, GEO, and interplanetary missions.







