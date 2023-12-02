



In Pulwama district, southern Kashmir, the armed forces successfully neutralized a terrorist associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba, identified as Kifayat Ayoub Alie from Shopian. The operation was launched based on specific intelligence regarding the terrorist's presence in Arihal village. During the joint operation by the police, Army, and CRPF, the forces encountered indiscriminate firing from the terrorist.





The Jammu and Kashmir police informed that following a specific intelligence regarding the presence of a terrorists in Arihal village of Pulwama, police, 44RR of the Army and 182 battalion of the CRPF (182Bn) launched a joint operation.





The police claimed that during the search operation, the joint team encountered indiscriminate firing from the hiding terrorist. The armed forces effectively retaliated, leading to an encounter.





"In the ensuing exchange, the terrorist Kifayat Ayoub was killed...significant incriminating materials, along with arms and ammunition including 1 Pistol, 2 Magazine, 5 rounds, 2 grenades, were seized from the encounter site. All recovered items are now part of the case records for further investigation," police said.





The police officials informed that only three local terrorists are active in Shopian district while four local terrorists are active in neighbouring Pulwama district.





The armed forces have killed around 68 terrorists including over 40 foreigners across J&K this year till now.





Meanwhile, Srinagar Police and Cyber Police in Kashmir have taken cognisance against six individuals for alleged propagation of false information, instigative content inciting disaffection and anti-social propaganda on social media platforms.





"Legal action under relevant sections of law has been taken," police informed. The police action followed the recent protests at NIT and other colleges in Srinagar against a non-local student who had posted inciting content on social media hurting religious sentiments. The police has registered a case against the student.







