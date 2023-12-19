



The Army Recruitment Rally for sixteen districts of Uttar Pradesh organised at Eklavya Sports Stadium of Agra, concluded here on Saturday. The rally commenced on December 4 and was held for recruitment of Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Clerk, Agniveer Technical and Agniveer Tradesman (8th and 10th) pass category and included physical and medical tests.





The press statement issued by the Press Information Bureau of the Defence Wing stated that recruitment rally lasted for almost two weeks and saw more than 12,000 participants taking part in the 1.6 Km run, physical proficiency test and medical examinations at the stadium in Agra Cantt.





“Till last year, the written exam used to be the last step in the process. However, the online written exam (CEE) was made the first stage from this recruiting year. Candidates who made it to the merit list in the online exam were called for the next stage of recruitment i.e. physical and medical test. This year’s recruitment rally organised by Army Recruiting Office Agra, was divided into three phases,” stated the press statement.





In the first phase, candidates for Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Clerk, Agniveer Technical and Agniveer Tradesman (8th and 10th) appeared in online CEE Exam from twelve districts of Uttar Pradesh, namely Agra, Aligarh, Etawah, Etah, Jhansi, Firozabad, Mathura, Mainpuri, Lalitpur, Hathras, Jalaun and Kasganj.





In the second and third phase, the youth of these twelve districts of Uttar Pradesh got an opportunity to compete in physical rally in the category for the posts of Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Clerk, Agniveer Technical and Agniveer Tradesman (8th and 10th Pass) followed by medical test.





During the recruitment process, Major General Manoj Tiwari, Zonal Recruiting Officer, Headquarters Recruiting Zone, Lucknow visited Eklavya stadium and reviewed the entire recruitment process. Bhanu Chandra Goswami, district magistrate of Agra, extended all support at administration level, stated the press statement.





The upcoming recruitment rallies for Uttar Pradesh are to be held at Amethi and Gorakhpur, details of which will be available on the official website of the Indian Army www.joinindianarmy.nic.in, stated officials.







