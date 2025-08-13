



The United States' relationship with both India and Pakistan remains unchanged and positive, with American diplomats deeply committed to maintaining strong ties with both nations, according to State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce.





Her remarks came amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions and recent high-profile engagements, including Pakistan Army Chief Gen Asim Munir’s visit to the US and his controversial nuclear threats against India.





During a State Department briefing, Bruce highlighted a recent India-Pakistan conflict in May that had the potential to escalate disastrously. She emphasised that immediate intervention by top US leaders—Vice President JD Vance, President Donald Trump, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio—helped defuse the situation.





The US took prompt diplomatic actions, including phone calls and behind-the-scenes efforts, which succeeded in stopping attacks and fostering a more enduring peace between the two countries. Bruce described this as "a very proud moment" showcasing US leadership in preventing a catastrophic conflict.





Bruce also reaffirmed that despite external challenges such as tariffs imposed by the US on India linked to India's energy trade with Russia, the broader relationship with both India and Pakistan remains stable. She noted the value of President Trump's approach of engaging with all parties to bridge differences and facilitate diplomacy.





Further underscoring cooperation, Bruce pointed to a recent US-Pakistan counter-terrorism dialogue held in Islamabad. Both countries reaffirmed their shared commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and discussed ways to enhance collaboration against terrorist threats. She views US engagement with both nations as beneficial for regional stability and global security.





Gen Asim Munir's visit to the US marks his second trip in less than two months and included meetings with senior US political and military leaders.





This visit followed a private luncheon with President Trump in June. Munir's remarks in Florida about potential nuclear weapon use against India drew international concern, but the US maintains its position of engagement and commitment to both India and Pakistan without alteration.





The US approach remains one of balanced engagement, aiming to foster peace and stability in South Asia by maintaining strong diplomatic ties with both India and Pakistan, responding swiftly to crises, and promoting dialogue on security and counter-terrorism.





Based On ANI Report







