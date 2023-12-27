



Pakistan on Wednesday conducted a successful flight test of indigenously developed guided multi-launch rocket system 'Fatah-II', which is capable of engaging targets with high precision up to a range of 400 kilometres, the army said. The 'Fatah-II' is "equipped with state-of-the-art avionics, sophisticated navigation system and unique flight trajectory," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the military, said in a statement.





The launch was witnessed by senior officers from tri-services and dedicated scientists and engineers, it added.





In October end, Pakistan successfully conducted a training launch of the Ghauri Weapon System, a week after holding the flight test of the ballistic missile Ababeel Weapon System.





In August 2021, Pakistan had conducted a successful test of indigenously developed (in actuality it a Chinese sourced cancelled MBRL system) Fatah-1 guided multi-launch rocket system (MLRS).







