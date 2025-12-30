



Russia has intensified its efforts to sell the export variant of its Su-57E Felon stealth fighter to India, presenting an enhanced package that emphasises technology transfer, local assembly, and unprecedented access to onboard systems, including source code.





The leadership at Russia's United Aircraft-Building Corporation (OAK) positions this offer as akin to the successful Su-30MKI program.





It envisages an initial batch of aircraft supplied directly from Russia, followed by licensed production in India. A parallel modernisation pathway could integrate select Su-57 technologies into India's existing Su-30MKI fleet.





Moscow contends that the Su-57E has undergone substantial upgrades since India withdrew from the Fifth-Generation Fighter Aircraft (FGFA) collaboration in 2018. Key advancements include refined weapons suites, enhanced sensors, and the ongoing testing of the "stage two" engine.





This sales push aligns with Russia's broader strategy to rejuvenate its arms exports amid evolving geopolitical dynamics. The Su-57E is marketed as a true fifth-generation fighter, boasting a low radar cross-section (RCS) and powered by a newly developed engine that has completed initial test flights.





In a detailed interview with Indian media outlet ABP, OAK CEO Vadim Badekha asserted that the Su-57E package is uniquely tailored to meet the Indian Air Force's (IAF) exacting requirements. He highlighted Russia's willingness to provide in-depth technology transfer and source code for critical onboard systems.





The proposal extends beyond mere aircraft delivery. It mirrors the Su-30MKI model, with initial off-the-shelf purchases from the Komsomolsk-na-Amure production line, transitioning to local licensed assembly that aligns seamlessly with India's "Make in India" initiative.





Russian officials from both OAK and state holding ROSTEC underscore that the Su-57E's capabilities have been battle-tested and refined since Russia's military operation in Ukraine commenced in February 2022. They describe the current iteration as a markedly evolved platform, distinct from earlier prototypes.





A "dual-track" program forms a cornerstone of the offer. This would enable the retrofitting of advanced Su-57E avionics, sensors, and systems into the IAF's ageing Su-30MKI squadrons, extending their operational life while bridging to full fifth-generation adoption.





India's prior involvement in Su-57 development ended acrimoniously in 2018. The FGFA project aimed to create a bespoke two-seat variant for India but faltered over escalating costs, protracted timelines, and more than 40 demanded design alterations to the original T-50 prototype.





IAF leaders and policymakers at the time cited insurmountable risks in design maturity, production scalability, and fiscal prudence. Russia's marketing team now counters these concerns by detailing post-2018 evolutions in aerodynamics, weaponry, sensor fusion, and propulsion.





Central to these claims is the Izdeliye 177 engine, the latest in the AL-51F series. Currently undergoing tests, it promises superior thrust, sustained supercruise capability, and further reductions in RCS and infrared signatures, transforming the aircraft's performance envelope.





The renewed campaign gained momentum during Russian President Vladimir Putin's state visit to India in early December for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. Discussions reportedly prioritised not only the Su-57E but also the advanced S-500 air defence system.





India has long been Russia's steadfast arms client, a partnership rooted in Cold War-era non-alignment. This relationship furnished New Delhi with reliable hardware without entangling it in superpower rivalries.





Recent years have seen Western pressure mount on India to curtail Russian procurement, particularly oil imports. In July, the US imposed a 25 per cent penalty on Indian exports, elevating combined tariffs to 50 per cent.





SIPRI's latest report confirms Russia as India's pre-eminent arms supplier, accounting for 36 per cent of imports over the past four years—down sharply from 72 per cent in 2010-14. This decline threatens Moscow's production economies of scale for its domestic forces.





For India, the Su-57E decision hinges on one imperative: autonomy. While the offer promises deep indigenisation, the IAF remains wary of over-reliance on foreign platforms amid its push for self-reliance through projects like TEJAS MK-2 and AMCA.





Russia's broad accommodations—source code access, local production, and upgrade pathways—represent a bold gambit to recapture market share. Yet, India's strategic calculus will weigh these against indigenous alternatives and multi-vendor diversification.





Geopolitical shifts, including sanctions and Ukraine's fallout, add layers of complexity. New Delhi's balancing act between Moscow and Western capitals will shape whether the Su-57E revives a storied defence axis or joins the FGFA as another footnote.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)








