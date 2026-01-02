



The Indian Army stands on the cusp of a ground breaking milestone in artillery technology, poised to become the world's first military force to deploy ramjet-powered 155 mm artillery shells.





This ambitious endeavour underscores India's 'Atmanirbharta' or self-reliance initiative, spearheaded in collaboration with IIT-Madras. The innovation promises to extend the range of existing shells by 30-50 per cent, all without diminishing their lethal impact on targets.





Central to the Indian Army's artillery modernisation drive has been a focus on enhancing rocket ranges, precision, and munition performance. Longer reach and pinpoint accuracy represent key priorities amid evolving battlefield demands. The ramjet-assisted 155 mm shell emerges as a pivotal advancement in this domain, leveraging proven missile technology for artillery applications.





Development of the shell is underway through a partnership between IIT-Madras and the Indian Army, facilitated by the Army Technology Board (ATB). This project has already secured formal approval, signalling strong institutional backing. Trials are progressing apace, with successful tests conducted at Rajasthan's Pokhran field firing ranges, a critical proving ground for indigenous munitions.









Professor P.A. Ramakrishna from IIT-Madras's Department of Aerospace Engineering elucidates the ramjet's mechanics succinctly. As an air-breathing engine, it dispenses with compressors or turbines, relying instead on high-speed airflow for operation. The engine activates at around Mach 2, necessitating an initial launch from a gun or rocket to attain this velocity.





Once supersonic, air enters the intake, compresses naturally, and mixes with burning propellant to generate heat. This expands through a nozzle, producing sustained thrust that propels the shell farther than conventional designs. Such simplicity enhances reliability, making it ideal for artillery integration.





A standout feature is the shell's retrofit compatibility with existing 155 mm platforms. Professor Ramakrishna emphasises that, upon maturation, the technology can adapt to any number of standard shells in the Army's inventory. This modularity minimises procurement hurdles and accelerates fielding.





Compatibility extends to diverse gun systems, including the M777 ultra-light howitzer, a lightweight asset prized for mountain and rapid deployment operations. The professor confirms its universal applicability across the Army's artillery arsenal, broadening tactical flexibility. This versatility aligns with India's push for multi-calibre, interoperable systems.





The Indian Army's artillery inventory spans multiple calibres, reflecting a legacy of diverse acquisitions. Russian-origin 130 mm M-46 medium guns and 122 mm field guns remain in service alongside 105 mm light pieces. The 155 mm category dominates modernisation efforts, embodying NATO-standard precision and range.





Artillery classification delineates roles by calibre and purpose. Up to 105 mm qualifies as 'light', tailored for infantry close support with rapid fire rates. The 106-155 mm 'medium' bracket excels in bombardment, striking enemy positions at standoff distances.





Beyond 155 mm lies the 'heavy' category, reserved for deep strikes against rear echelons like command posts and logistics hubs. The ramjet shell elevates 155 mm capabilities into this realm, blurring lines between medium and heavy effects without new gun acquisitions.





This development arrives amid heightened geopolitical tensions in South Asia, where artillery duels underscore the need for range superiority. Pakistan's fielding of extended-range systems like the A-100 rocket has prompted Indian countermeasures. The ramjet shell offers asymmetric reach, potentially outpacing adversaries in counter-battery fire.





Indigenisation benefits ripple beyond performance. By sidestepping imports, India curbs vulnerabilities to global supply disruptions, as seen in Ukraine's ammunition shortages. IIT-Madras's role exemplifies academia-industry synergy, nurturing DRDO-like expertise in propulsion.





Economic implications are profound. Retrofitting averts billions in new shell costs, while scaling production could export this tech via BrahMos-like partnerships. Munitions exports already bolster India's defence revenues; ramjet shells could command premium markets seeking affordable precision.





Challenges persist, however. Sustaining ramjet ignition mid-flight demands robust fuel formulations tolerant of gun-launch shocks. Aerodynamic stability at Mach speeds requires advanced materials to withstand heat and stress. Pokharan successes mitigate risks, but full operational clearance hinges on repetitive trials.





Integration with fire control systems poses another hurdle. Existing ballistic computers must adapt for ramjet profiles, incorporating real-time thrust data. The Army's Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) trials could synchronise seamlessly, enhancing networked warfare.





Globally, ramjet artillery remains experimental. Israel's LORA missile flirts with similar concepts, but no peer army fields production shells. The US Extended Range Cannon Artillery programme eyes hypersonics, yet trails India's timeline. This positions the Indian Army as a pioneer, reshaping doctrinal norms.





Strategic doctrine evolves accordingly. Extended ranges enable 'shoot-and-scoot' tactics from safer depths, countering enemy drones and precision strikes. In Himalayan theatres, M777 compatibility amplifies high-altitude fire support for infantry pushes.





Training paradigms will shift too. Gunners must master hybrid munitions, blending ballistic and powered flight. Simulators at institutions like the Artillery Centre in Nashik will accelerate this transition.





Broader 'Atmanirbharta' momentum fuels optimism. Parallel projects like rocket-assisted projectiles (RAP) and base-bleed shells complement ramjets, creating a tiered range spectrum. DRDO's Pinaka rocket evolutions further diversify options.





By 2026-27, initial squadrons could enter service, coinciding with K9 Vajra and ATAGS inductions. This triad promises artillery dominance, integral to Cold Start-like rapid offensives.





The ramjet shell encapsulates India's ascent as a defence innovator. From IIT labs to Pokharan sands, it embodies resolve to forge self-reliant lethality, securing edges in an uncertain world.





Based On The Week Report







