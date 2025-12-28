



The Indian Air Force has taken a bold step forward by assuming the role of co-developer for the indigenous TEJAS MK-2 fighter jet, positioning it as a formidable counterpart to advanced platforms like the Rafale.





This strategic shift allows the IAF to oversee weapons integration, software development, and upgrades independently, marking a departure from traditional procurement models.





In a recent development highlighted by reliable reports, the IAF plans to induct the TEJAS MK-2 in a robust basic configuration, followed by phased enhancements. This mirrors practices adopted by leading air forces in the United States and Israel, where aircraft enter service swiftly to address operational gaps before iterative improvements.





The urgency stems from the IAF's dwindling squadron strength, currently below 30 against a sanctioned 42. Ageing fleets such as the Jaguar, Mirage 2000, and MiG-29 are retiring without adequate replacements, creating vulnerabilities that the TEJAS MK-2 aims to plug promptly.





Under the revamped approach, the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will concentrate on certifying the airframe, structure, and engine. Basic testing will suffice for initial handover, with the IAF conducting advanced weapons trials itself, slashing induction timelines dramatically.





This 'induct first, upgrade later' philosophy ensures combat readiness from day one. The IAF's specialists will select and integrate missiles and bombs, tailoring the jet for multi-role missions while maintaining upgrade flexibility throughout its lifecycle.





A key enabler is the IAF's control over software coding. Previously, integrating foreign munitions involved lengthy negotiations and exorbitant fees with overseas vendors. Now, Air Force engineers can swiftly code interfaces between avionics and weapons, enabling rapid adaptations to emerging threats.





In the initial integration phase, TEJAS MK-2 will leverage proven armaments already operational on Rafale and Sukhoi platforms. The indigenous Astra beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile will serve as the primary weapon, complemented by precision-guided smart bombs, reducing integration from years to mere months.





Physically, TEJAS MK-2 eclipses its predecessor, the MK-1, with a larger airframe, greater weight, and enhanced power. It boasts a payload capacity of 6.5 tonnes for weapons and fuel, ideal for extended strike operations deep into enemy territory.





At its core lies the Uttam AESA radar, India's pinnacle indigenous radar technology, capable of simultaneously tracking and engaging multiple targets. Paired with the Unified Electronic Warfare Suite (UEWS), it jams adversary radars and deceives inbound missiles, elevating situational awareness and survivability.





This self-reliance extends to countermeasures against evolving enemy tactics. Should adversaries deploy novel technologies, IAF software updates can neutralise them without external dependencies, fostering true operational sovereignty.





The move addresses chronic delays in past programmes, where developers exhaustively tested every weapon before delivery. By shifting this burden to user expertise, the IAF accelerates fielding while preserving upgrade potential, a hallmark of modern air power doctrines.





Strategically, TEJAS MK-2 bolsters India's aerospace ecosystem. It not only replenishes squadrons but also diminishes reliance on imports, nurturing domestic industry and expertise. HAL and ADA's focused roles will streamline production, potentially scaling to export markets.





Deployment timelines remain classified, yet expectations point to initial squadrons filling voids left by retiring jets well before the decade's end. This positions TEJAS MK-2 as a linchpin in IAF modernisation, blending indigenous innovation with proven global best practices.





Critics might question the risks of abbreviated initial testing, but precedents from the US F-35 and Israeli platforms affirm the model's efficacy. The IAF's deep involvement mitigates pitfalls, drawing on operational feedback for refinements.





Moreover, this co-development paradigm signals India's maturation as a fighter jet powerhouse. No longer mere operators, Indian forces now design, integrate, and master their aircraft, echoing the self-sufficiency of premier air arms worldwide.





TEJAS MK-2 embodies a paradigm shift: from vendor-driven acquisition to operator-led evolution. It promises not just numerical squadron growth but qualitative leaps in capability, ensuring the IAF remains a potent deterrent in South Asia's volatile skies.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







