



The Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE), under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has marked a significant milestone with the initiation of integration activities for the DATRAN Test Vehicle on 4 December 2025.





This dedicated platform serves as a precursor to validate the indigenous 1,500HP engine and the matching 1,500HP DATRAN automatic transmission as a complete powerpack. Open-source intelligence posts from defence analysts highlight that both subsystems had reached advanced development stages prior to this integration.





The DATRAN Test Vehicle represents a technology demonstrator for future Armoured Fighting Vehicle (AFV) platforms, emphasising high-power indigenous mobility solutions.





Integration commenced by mounting one of the subsystems, signalling the shift from laboratory testing to vehicle-level trials. This step aligns with India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, reducing reliance on foreign powerpacks like the German MTU engine used in current Arjun tanks.





Development of the DATRAN-1500 transmission, led by CVRDE's Transmission Technology Centre (TTC), involved collaboration with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) as the development-cum-production partner.





Rigorous laboratory tests at L&T's Hazira facility in Gujarat confirmed the transmission's durability, efficiency, and compatibility with heavy AFVs. Meanwhile, the 1500HP engine, boasting 90 per cent indigenous content, underwent successful ground runs and test-firings, including at BEML's Mysore facility.





The engine incorporates advanced features such as Common Rail Direct Injection (CRDi), electronic controls, self-cleaning air filters, and operation across extreme conditions from -45°C to +55°C and altitudes up to 5,000 metres.





These enhancements promise superior power-to-weight ratios, acceleration, and endurance for platforms like the Future Ready Combat Vehicle (FRCV) and Futuristic Main Battle Tank (FMBT). Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) supports production, with orders for 20 engines to facilitate trials.





Prior milestones include the engine's first prototype testing in 2023 and further validations in 2024, paving the way for mobility trials originally slated for late 2025. The DATRAN power pack's distinct design necessitates modifications to engine bays and fuel systems in existing hulls, such as older Arjun MBTs used as initial testbeds.





Comprehensive trials, including 200 km runs in Chennai followed by two years of desert and high-altitude evaluations, are anticipated from late 2025 to 2027.





Ongoing efforts at CVRDE extend to indigenous turbochargers for the engine, with plans to procure 12 units for integration testing. Future upgrades could boost output to 1800 hp with hybrid-electric propulsion, adapting to evolving requirements for next-generation tanks. This powerpack development positions India as a contender in global AFV technologies, enhancing operational readiness for the Indian Army.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)





