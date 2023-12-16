“The successful flying demonstration of this autonomous stealth UAVis a testimony to the maturity in technology readiness levels in the country.

With this flight in the final tailless configuration, India has joined the elite club of countries to have mastered the controls for the flying-wing technology,” the defence ministry said.





Designed and developed by DRDO’s Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), the high-speed flying-wing UAV -- which weighs over a ton -- will lead to a major project to develop the RPSA in the years ahead, sources told TOI.





“The critical technologies involved have been proven in the improved final configuration now. The RPSA project, after the government sanctions it, will involve scaling up the size and the dimensions of the UAV with a new aero-engine,” a source said.





The ADE’s has been focusing on developing “stealthy” drones and aircraft, with a reduced radar cross-section to evade hostile air defence systems, which have autonomous take-off and landing capabilities. “The priority has to be on NGAD (next-generation air dominance) like the US and a few other countries,” he said.





After its maiden flight was conducted in July 2022, six flight trials of the flying-wing UAV with two prototypes in various developmental configurations have been carried out.





These flight-tests have led to the development of a robust aerodynamic and control system, integrated real-time and hardware-in-loop simulation, and state-of-the-art ground control station. “The development team optimized the avionic systems, integration and flight operations towards the successful seventh flight in the final configuration on Friday,” another official said.





The aircraft prototype, with a complex arrowhead wing platform, is designed and manufactured with “light-weight carbon prepreg composite material” developed indigenously.





“The autonomous landing of the UAV, without the need for ground radars, infrastructure and pilot, showcased a unique capability demonstration, allowing take-off and landing from any runway with surveyed coordinates,” he said.





“This was possible using onboard sensor data fusion with indigenous satellite-based augmentation using GPS-aided GEO augmented navigation (GAGAN) receivers,” he added.





The Indian armed forces have a large number of UAVs, mainly of Israeli-origin, for real-time reconnaissance and precision-targeting. The IAF also has Israeli Harop “killer” or Kamikaze drones that act as cruise missiles by exploding into enemy targets and radars.



