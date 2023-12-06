



DK Boora, Inspector General (IG) of Border Security Force, Jammu Frontier on Tuesday expressed serious concern over recent ceasefire violation from the Pakistan side and said that Security forces will not allow anyone with nefarious intentions to set foot on Indian soil.





"The action taken by Pakistan, was given a very befitting reply by our side. To protect the civilian population and remove the fear from their hearts is the duty of BSF, which we have been performing brilliantly. The border population has also given full support to BSF. When mountain ways are closed due to snowfall, the focus of militants and infiltrators also shifts. But we are not too worried about that because our job is to make the international border seal-proof. Be it 1 or 10, our preparations are complete" IG BSF DK Boora said.





"We will not allow anyone with nefarious intentions to set foot on Indian soil," he added.





The Jammu Frontier IG further said that since November, they (Pakistan) have tried to violate ceasefire 3 times.





"Since November they have tried thrice and the response given to them is that we have come to know from our sources that there is huge loss on Pakistan's side. The border population face a lot of problems due to the Ceasefire violations. Our effort is to maintain peace but if Pakistan does not understand this then a similar response will be given," DK Boora said.





He also informed that the violation by Pakistan was not done for infiltration purposes and the actual reason can't be shared among the public as it can impact the security.





"This violation has not been done for infiltration but the reason behind it would not be right to be shared among the public, tactically for us. There is no need for people to worry, especially the border population. We are fully capable of dealing with such situations. BSF is always there for your safety," he added.





Earlier, a BSF jawan, head constable Lal Fam Kima, was killed after Pakistan Rangers opened unprovoked firing from automatic weapons along the International Border (IB) in the Ramgarh sector of Samba district on November 9.





"As far as the question of drones is concerned, a very big gang busted at the beginning of this year, and since then drone activities especially in Jammu have gone down. Because whenever a drone is sent, there must be someone to receive it and I want to congratulate the border population that they do not indulge themselves in work like this," Jammu Frontier IG said.





"BSF makes the strategy for every weather, we have different strategies for rainy season, different for summer season, foggy season, snowfall season. Our strategy is reviewed every 2-3 months, based on which we move forward," he added.





The decision to recommit to the 2003 ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan was taken after a meeting between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan on February 24-25, 2021.





In 2021, 72 such cross-border firing incidents were recorded at the international border and Line of Control (LoC), but most were before the two sides agreed to hold the ceasefire.





Prior to this, incidents of cross-border firing on patrolling troops, villagers, the Indian army and BSF forward posts were recorded every year in thousands. In 2020, close to 5,133 incidents of ceasefire violations- the highest since 2003, while 3,479 violations were registered in 2019 when the Indian government revoked Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.







