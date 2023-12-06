



SRINAGAR: The Northern Railways here conducted a successful trial run of an electric train for the first time from Banihal Railway Station to Railway Station Khari in Ramban district on Tuesday.





A Northern Railway official told the news agency KNO that the first 15-kilometre electric train trial run was conducted from Banihal Railway Station to Railway Station Khari in Ramban district.





He said senior officers and engineers from Northern Railway, along with officials from the Indian Railway Construction International Limited (IRCON), were present on the occasion.





“The stretch is part of the 111-km-long Banihal-Katra section of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla-Rail-Link (USBRL) project,” an official said.





“Work is underway as Sumber station is now being linked with Sangaldan station. We expect that trains will soon operate on the Katra-Banihal section,” he added.







